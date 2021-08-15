PM Modi delivering same speech for seven years, nothing implemented on ground: Congress

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of just announcing initiatives in his Independence Day speeches and not putting them into action, while also criticizing him for not repealing the three agriculture laws that farmers have been protesting.

Senior Congress politician, Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the public has been listening to the ‘same speeches’ by the Prime Minister for seven years, but nothing has been done to help any disgruntled groups, including small farmers.

‘He announces new schemes but these are never implemented or seen on the ground. He says a lot of things but never adheres to them. And now, by bringing the three new farm laws, he has spelled doom for the farmers,’ Kharge told reporters after the PM’s Independence Day speech.

As for the Prime Minister’s criticism of the previous regime on small farmers and development, Karge said the country will not progress by criticizing Congress from the ramparts of the Red Fort again and again.

‘The Congress has done a lot of work for this country during its regime like providing irrigation systems for the farmers. Manmohan Singh Ji and Sonia Gandhi Ji waived farmers’ debt when the UPA was in power,’ he said.

Randeep Surjewala, the Congress’s main spokesman, also slammed PM Modi for his pledge of a Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure investment, claiming that a similar announcement was made two years ago.

‘It has been two years since August 15, 2019. At least, the 100 lakh crore figure could have been changed,’ he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the news of the Prime Minister’s I-Day speech in 2019.