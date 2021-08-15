‘Real patriotism is putting actions behind your words’: Mohit Chauhan

Singer Mohit Chauhan has a pretty clear mental picture when it comes to separating patriotism from jingoism. The singer thinks that deeds speak louder than words.

Speaking to a leading daily, he said: ‘In jingoism, you can use certain words to send across that message to people. I believe actions speak louder than words. In jingoism, you don’t do anything. When you put actions behind your words, that’s when the real patriotism comes out.’

He further added: ‘of course, we all love our country and hope to work towards putting our country first.’

Chauhan has also played at concerts dedicated to the Armed Forces in the past. The artist said that he has always admired the Indian Armed Forces.

Among his famous songs are Tum Se Hi From Jab We Met (2007), Masakali from Delhi-6 (2009), Sadda Haq from Rockstar (2011) and Khabon Ke Parindey from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Many of his compositions became youth anthems, but Ae Vatan is his first full-fledged patriotic song.