School teacher assaulted over a chat with his student’s mother – commits suicide

Kozhikode: A school teacher and art director allegedly committed suicide in Kerala after being attacked by locals. The 44-year-old man was found hanging at his Vengara residence on Saturday. The friends and family of the deceased have alleged that moral policing and assault contributed to his suicide.

According to the police, the deceased, Suresh Chaliyath, passed away on Saturday morning. The police said that although some reports suggest an argument between the victim and the student’s mother, no complaint has been filed alleging the same.

Following the alert, the police opened a case under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for unnatural death.

Read also: Tamil actress Meera Mitun arrested for casteist slur

A friend of the deceased says he was assaulted by people at his home on Thursday. His friend recalled that Suresh was taking online classes and at the time, he got into an argument with the mother of one of his students. A group of people allegedly assaulted Suresh in front of his family members and in front of his house on Thursday. The Times of India reported that the accused dragged the man to a vehicle and began raining blows on him. Suresh’s friend added, ‘Again, on Friday, he was taken away in the guise of mediation to solve the issue and was thrashed at a house. He had sustained severe injuries in the assault.’

There was no complaint filed regarding the assault, the man said. He claimed that the deceased was an art director for Udalaazham and that he committed suicide due to the insult resulting from the brutal attack in front of his family and friends.