Tamil actress Meera Mitun arrested for casteist slur

Thiruvananthapuram: Meera Mitun, an actress reported to have made casteist remarks in a social media post, has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing from Kerala. The police arrested Mitun after she failed to appear before them on August 12.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and former MP Vanni Arasu filed the complaint against her. A complaint was also filed against Mitun by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front.

She was arrested under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act for the casteist remarks she made in a viral Twitter video. Meera allegedly said in the video, ‘I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. However, the members of the community face problems mostly because of their involvement in illegal activities and crimes.’

Additionally, she said that SC directors and other people from the community do ‘cheap things’ in the movie industry. ‘It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry,’ she said.

VCK chief and MP Thol Thiruvamavalavan shared the video on his Instagram and called for the actor and her interviewer to be booked by the police.

In a video teken before her arrest, Mithun was heard screaming that she has been tortured and all the men in the room are police officers. In front of the camera, she also screamed and asked why a woman was being tortured. She claimed that the cops harassed her.