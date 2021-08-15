We hoist the national flag on August 15 and ‘unfurl’ it on January 26: Know why

New Delhi: Today, we are celebrating the 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort and will address the nation. To mark the Independence Day, people across the country hoist the national flag.

On this occasion, it is important to know the difference between ‘hoisting’ the flag on Independence Day and ‘unfurling’ it on Republic Day .

The hoisting of the flag signifies the rise of a new nation. Whereas on Republic Day, the flag is already on top of the flag pole and signifies that it is a free nation. A flag of a free nation cannot stay at half-mast on a day as important as Republic Day.

On Independence Day, the national flag is tied at the bottom of the pole, and then it is pulled up, to mark the Independence of the country, the national flag is hoisted. on Republic Day, the flag is tied up on the top of the pole and it is unfurled to mark the celebration. It is done to depict that the nation is already independent. This is the major difference between the Independence Day and the Republic Day treatment of the National Flag.

The next difference is that on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the flag at Red Fort while on the Republic Day the President of India unfurls the flag at Rajpath.