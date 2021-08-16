‘Another 9/11 could happen in Afghanistan, under Taliban rule’

In the wake of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, former Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) SP Vaid posed the possibility of another 9/11 attack. According to the former top cop in an exclusive interview with India Today, the developments in Afghanistan will embolden terrorists in J&K. He added that ‘Pakistan’s ISI may ask the Taliban to divert some of its terrorists to Jammu & Kashmir to revive terror operations. Pakistan will now shift terror training camps of Jaish and Lashkar from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to Afghanistan to avoid international scrutiny. Anti-India terror groups would get safe havens in Afghanistan’.

Kabul has been breached and the Taliban have entered the presidential palace. Ashraf Ghani fled the country hours before Kabul fell and sought refuge in Tajikistan before reaching Oman. Social media users reported that he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed. It was the Taliban who in 1999 helped Pakistani terrorists hijack the Indian Airlines flight IC-814, after which India had to release Maulana Masood Azhar from Kot Bhalwal jail. Taleban’s rise in Afghanistan has affected the whole of South Asia. When the incident occurred, Vaid was DIG-Jammu.

Read more: Worldwide protests against Pakistan’s role in aiding the Taliban

‘We have to be very cautious. We may have to deal with China, Pakistan and the Taliban at the same time,’ Vaid said, predicting difficult times for India. This statement is significant because Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that the Afghans had ‘broken the shackles of slavery’. ‘When you adopt a culture from another, you tend to think it is superior to your own and you become a slave to it,’ Imran Khan said. Additionally, Beijing said that it was ready to deepen ‘friendly and cooperative’ relations with Afghanistan.