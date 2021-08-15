Worldwide protests against Pakistan’s role in aiding the Taliban

German protesters raised their voices against Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban during protests across the world. Afghanistan sent shock waves across the world on Sunday in theUnited States, Australia, Canada, the UK and Austria. The Afghan diaspora in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna demonstrated against the Taliban, denouncing their aggressive advance and barbaric acts in Afghanistan. Protesters also called for sanctioning Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, around 300 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest Pakistan’s support for the Taliban in Afghanistan. In Adelaide, Afghans also called for an end to the violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and criticized the Pakistani government for interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs on Saturday. On the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day, the Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) raised the issue of ‘Pakistan-sponsored terrorism’ and its support for the Taliban.

The Afghan-American community rallied outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington on Pakistan’s Independence Day, slamming Islamabad’s alleged support for terrorism in their home country Where the Taliban continues to seize more territory. Some of those gathered at the protest site say they feel the international community has turned its back on their country. Those in the diaspora said that they counted on the success of Western forces and hoped one day that the United States would take action against Pakistan for its alleged duplicity and proxy war.

In Washington DC, Afghans, Balochs, Pashtuns and Sindhis protested alongside communities from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Bangladesh, calling to #SanctionPakistan and #TerroristStatePakistan, tweeted South Asian Minorities Collective. The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) also held a rally on Saturday against Pakistan’s proxy role in Afghanistan and its sponsorship of terrorism worldwide.

‘Afghans march in Washington, DC, demanding an end to Pakistan’s proxy role in Afghanistan and its sponsorship of terrorism worldwide. #SanctionPakistan #DaSangaAzadiDa’, tweeted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement-USA. In response to Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan, many voices around the world are calling for stronger economic sanctions to be imposed.

Many experts and most Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban’s aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group in all possible ways. On Sunday, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides with little or no resistance.