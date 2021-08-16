‘Doctor at doorstep’: BBMP launches a mega program of home visits

Bengaluru’s civic body today launched a mega program of home visits by doctors in the city to collect information on Covid and vaccinations and advise people based on their health condition. The sero-positivity data of the population will also be collected.

According to the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 75 percent of the population have already been immunized.

Read also: ‘2 seconds’ to click: Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde share the pics of vacation with family

A drive has been launched for an active surveillance of the Covid situation in the city, according to BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. ‘We are taking up a lot of activity towards testing. More than 60,000 people are being tested everyday. The number found positive is around 320 – around 0.6% of the people tested,’ Mr. Gupta said. ‘So overall, the parameters are under control and we would like to take up a very active surveillance of the situation. And this requires a door-to-door checkup. Not only for health issues, co-morbidities issues, vaccination issues – but also the larger well-being of the people. So all this data is being captured through apps. This exercise is a proactive step to ensure health and security of the people,’ he added.

Initially, 54 teams will begin work in seven assembly constituencies. Bengaluru Urban Minister In-charge, R Ashok, said that the drive would benefit all 27 lakh households in the city. ‘A doctor will reach all 27 lakh houses in Bangalore to control Covid. This is the first time in India. We have given a target to every team to conduct the survey of at least 50 houses per day. Each ward has 4 to 5 doctors – (MMNS) MBBS, BDS, Ayush – wearing a Palika badge. We have to build confidence in the Bangalore people as everybody is scared of Covid,’ Mr. Ashok said.