‘2 seconds’ to click: Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde share the pics of vacation with family

Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who spent their weekend in Goa, carved out some time from their busy lives as parents to spend some ‘us time’ on the beach. But guess what, they only managed to get ‘2 seconds of it. Sameera Reddy posted a loved-up picture of herself and Akshai Varde on her Instagram story on Sunday with an amusing caption. Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014, and the couple welcomed Hans Varde in 2015, and Nyra in 2019. The actress captioned her post hilariously: ‘Weekend Us time for all of 2 secs (laughing emoji) and then back to our 2 monkeys. #parents #life #husbandandwife #weekendvibes #goa.’

Here is Sameera Reddy’s post:

Sameera Reddy started sharing posts about body positivity once she announced her second pregnancy. The actress posted a photo without a filter and wrote about ’embracing’ stretch marks last week. Her caption read: ‘Dear Stretch marks, I used to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes.. I felt more powerful than ever this fitness Friday as I go on this journey of making 2021 my year to dedicate to a healthy body, I also want to celebrate the scars that come in the process #bodypositivity.’

A couple of days ago, she posted a photo of herself from the time when she was 92 kgs with the caption: ‘Do not let the negativity or judgement consume you to a point where you can’t enjoy the people and things you love.. many of us make that mistake! I’ve done it in the past and I wish I hadn’t. This picture is Jan 2021, I was 92 kg and I can say I was as happy then as I am now today 10 kgs less. To feel connected with your self-worth at any stage, any age however unflattering or imperfect your appearance may be to others, is what the #bodypositivity is all about! Stay true to yourself. Stay happy.’

The last time Sameera Reddy was seen on screen was in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.