Engineering student stabbed to death, accused arrested

In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a third-year engineering student was stabbed to death. There has been a huge uproar over the incident. M Sucharita, the Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh, rushed to the Government General Hospital, where the body was found, and expressed shock over the incident.

Later in the night, DGP Sawang announced that the accused has been arrested. ‘The local people provide crucial clues that led to the arrest of the accused. Also, the CCTV camera footage helped us identify the accused,’ he said in a statement.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced Rs 10 lakh as a compensation for the grieving family. The officials concerned were instructed to take care of her family.

Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary and MLC, expressed his regret that the Dalit student’s murder took place when the Chief Minister was discussing women’s safety in his Independence Day address.

K Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena chief, said the murder of the engineering student was ‘sorrowful.’ A series of such attacks against girls and women reflected the government’s inability to stop them in time. ‘This government lacks sincerity in preventing attacks on women. There is no point making shallow laws,’ Kalyan said, referring to the Disha Bill that was rejected by the Centre.

According to the police, the student was walking along Kakani Road when a youth approached her on a bike. He argued with her when she refused to ride along. ‘The attacker then took out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly on the neck and the stomach and fled the scene. Locals rushed to the spot and immediately removed the profusely bleeding girl to hospital,’ a police official said. However, she died of her injuries at the hospital.

Arif Hafeez, Superintendent of Police of Guntur Urban, visited the scene. ‘Despite having tough laws… how to punish such psychopaths? Only capital punishment seems appropriate for such monsters,’ the Home Minister remarked, after visiting the hospital. The police are questioning the parents and friends of the victim for clues, she said.

Lokesh, the TDP general secretary, criticized the government for making tall claims about women’s safety but failing to ensure it. ‘The Jagan government has been trumpeting a lot about the (non-existent) Disha Act. In the past two and a half years, in not one case of atrocities against women has any justice been done,’ he said.