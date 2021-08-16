‘If the dependence on China increases, then we will have to bow before them’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat warned that if the dependence on China increases, we will have to bow before it. The RSS chief said this after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

‘We use the internet and technology a lot. Our country does not have the original technology. It comes from outside. No matter how much we shout as a society about China and boycott Chinese items, but from where does everything that is in your mobiles come from? If the dependence on China increases, then (we) will have to bow before China’, Bhagwat said.

‘We have to be swa-nirbhar. Swadeshi does not mean ignoring everything else. International trade will remain, but on our terms. We have to be self-reliant for that’, he added.

‘What we can manufacture at home should not be brought from the market. We are not against international trade and commerce but our production must be in villages. It should not be mass production but production by masses’, said RSS chief.

‘With more producers, more people will be self-reliant, he said, adding the revenue generated should be distributed equitably. Industries should get encouragement from the government, Bhagwat said. The government should act as a regulator and not do business itself’, he added.

‘The government will appeal and urge industries to manufacture what is important for the development of the country and formulate policies to encourage industries. We don’t believe in complete nationalization but it is also not true that the nation has nothing to do with industries. All these should function together as a family unit’, he said.

‘Considering the economic unit as a family will help the economy to be an employment generator. The government’s job has to be to support and encourage industries. The government should give directions to produce what is important for the development of the country. The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back. We will be happy when we consider the welfare of all. To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength’, the RSS chief said.