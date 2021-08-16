India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 19th August. The national weather agency also forecasted widespread to isolated heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim for next five days.

‘Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during next five days. Isolated heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till August 17, over Jharkhand on August 16 and 17, over east Madhya Pradesh from August 17 to 19, over Chhattisgarh from August 16 to 19, and over Vidarbha on August 17 & 18’, said the weather bulletin released by IMD.

The national weather agency also said that the ‘break monsoon’ phase in Delhi and adjoining areas in northwest India is likely to continue till August 18.

‘The ‘break monsoon’ phase got extended in the absence of any favourable weather system which would have pulled the monsoon trough from the foothills of the Himalayas towards the plains. However, a low-pressure system is developing in the Bay of Bengal. It will travel in the west direction to south Madhya Pradesh and pull the monsoon trough, leading to rains in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh from August 19′, said IMD.