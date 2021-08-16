‘It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace’: Donald Trump

New York: Former US President Donald Trump asked Joe Biden to resign from the office of US President over Afghanistan issue.

‘It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he allowed to happen in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Covid, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy’, said Trump in a statement.

‘It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!’, added the Republican leader.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump had raised severe criticism against his successor for worsening the situation in Afghanistan.

Also Read: India needs to reconsider its stand on Afghanistan, says RSS leader Ram Madhav

‘Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defence, Robert Gates, said as much. He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him – a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground’, said Trump.

‘What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history’, he further added.

The Taliban took control of the country much before the August 31 deadline set by Biden to complete the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban terrorists seized control of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan and have taken control of the presidential palace. Militants had announced that they will rename the country as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’.