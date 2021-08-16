Jharkhand Congress leader dies while hoisting national flag on l-Day

Jharkhand: Anwar Hussain, a Congress politician in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, died during the flag hoisting event on Independence Day on Sunday.

Hussain, who served as the Congress’s Chirkunda block president in Dhanbad, saluted the flag by unfurling the tricolour. However, he fell to the ground unconscious.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Anwar Hussain died as a result of a severe cardiac arrest, according to physicians.

Also Read: Two men arrested for allegedly throwing slippers at doctor in Kerala

After the news of Anwar Hussain’s death became widely known, a shroud of sadness engulfed Dhanbad’s Chirkunda neighbourhood and among Congress workers.