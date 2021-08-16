Kerala BJP chief hoists flag upside down on l-Day; booked

Kerala unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), K Surendran was charged on Sunday for reportedly hoisting the tricolour upside down at a flag hoisting ceremony at the party’s office in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, BJP officials claimed that the move was ‘politically driven’ and the hitch was discovered halfway through flag hoisting and was promptly remedied. However, several left-wing activists rushed to social media to claim that it was only spotted after the flag was hoisted. After reviewing the camera evidence, the cops later filed a case.

The ruling CPI(M), which for the first time raised the tricolour at its party offices, was also embroiled in a debate. The tricolour was floating at the same level as the party flag at the AKG Centre, according to Congress leader K S Sabarinathan. He said it was against the National Flag Code, which states that ‘no other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or side by side of the national flag.’

It was also chastised by the BJP. Party leader V V Rajesh stated: ‘A case should be registered against the acting secretary who hoisted the flag with much fanfare. It shows the party can get away with any crime.’

The CPI(M), on the other hand, rejected the allegations.