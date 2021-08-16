Kohli’s reaction while complaining against bad light from Lord’s balcony goes viral

London: India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma’s reactions from the famed Lord’s Balcony captured the spotlight on day 4 of the second Test in London. Kohli and Rohit animated in the dressing room as the light faded and it became dark at the Home of Cricket on Sunday.

Both senior players appeared irritated and perplexed as they signalled Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to speak with the umpires about the poor light quality at Lord’s.

The on-field umpires, on the other hand, continued to play as spinner Moeen Ali and England captain Joe Root worked in tandem. Moeen dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) in short succession, putting an end to India’s chances of taking a commanding lead in the second Test. Rohit and Kohli’s outrage at the decision to continue under poor lighting was captured on camera from the Lord’s balconies.

Virat Kohli complaining about the light from Lords balcony, Rohit Sharma joining him by scolding Pant for not taking it to the umpires.

Meanwhile, in the second Test, the seasoned combination of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane rescued India from a precarious situation with crucial runs off their bats, giving their side a fighting chance in the second Test against England.

The visitors faced a batting collapse with their in-form openers and skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut at 55 for three and India effectively leading by only 28 runs, considering the middle-protracted order’s difficulties and their big tail.

Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) flourished under tremendous pressure to bat for over 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five.

India had reached 181 for six by the time-poor light forced early stumps on day four, leading England by 154 runs. On the fifth morning, Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) would need some help from the Indian tail to contribute some crucial runs.

With the surface already playing tricks, England will need to bat very well to win.