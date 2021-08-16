Smash the patriarchy: Rhea Chakraborty on reports of Afghan women being sold

Actress Rhea Chakraborty in an Instagram post voiced concern for women and minorities in Afghanistan during the recent turmoil. On Monday, she shared a message for Afghan residents, particularly women, on her Instagram Story and expressed her sadness at their plight while urging world leaders to take action.

‘While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan being sold…They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up for this! #smashthepatriachy. Women are human too,’ Rhea wrote.

For the unversed, Taliban rebels seized Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani departed Afghanistan, putting the Islamist militants dangerously close to retaking the nation two decades after they were deposed by a US-led assault.

Rhea Chakraborty isn’t the only one who has spoken out against the situation. Actor Karan Tacker, Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Sanam Puri and Hansal Mehta are among the other people of the film industry who have spoken out against the issue.

