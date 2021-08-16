‘This isn’t your backyard’: Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in heated verbal exchange: Video

London: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and English cricketer James Anderson were engaged in a heated verbal exchange during the first session of the fourth day of the second Test.

The verbal war began when Kohli pointed out that Anderson was seemingly running on the danger zone of the pitch and this ignited the wrath of the English pacer, resulting in Anderson saying something to Virat Kohli.

‘You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard’, Kohli said to Anderson in reply. Anderson still continued after the fifth ball to which Kohli replied: ‘Chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you’.

Virat Kohli was out at 20 runs. India has scored 181 runs losing 6 wickets in the second innings. The visitors have a lead of 154 runs.

Brief Scores:

England: 391

India: 364 & 181