‘We just got lucky’: Ratna Pathak on what attracted her to husband Naseeruddin

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak have been married for almost 40 years. They make a powerful combination when they work together. Both are well-known actors with two kids together, Imaad and Vivaan. Both of their boys, by the way, are also actors.

Ratna spoke out about her connection with Naseeruddin, how they met and facts about their marriage in an interview with a prominent newspaper.

Ratna’s trademark humour was on display when asked what drew her to Naseeruddin. ‘It’s totally a lottery; we just got lucky!’ she was quoted as saying in the interview.

In 1975, Ratna and Naseeruddin met while working on a theatrical production called Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak. The two began dating almost immediately and after seven years of dating, they married in 1982.

The actor talked about their wedding in great detail, remarking that it was one of the few marriages when both the bride and groom had a good time.

She shared: ‘We had a fantastic wedding. Ours was probably one of few marriages that I attended, where the bride and groom both had fun. We had a ball at our wedding! We went to the beach, swam and drank wine, and had a great time. There were no rituals and no rona dhona (crying).’

She further added: ‘I remember when I left my mom’s place, we all were singing bidaai songs together. Naseer and I were also singing a whole lot of bidaai songs. So, of course, I want that for my kids too, but both of them are not showing any signs of marriage!’