77 killed in flash floods

Istanbul: At least 77 were killed and 47 are missing due to flash floods in Turkey. At least 62 people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province. Another 14 people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) confirmed.

The rescue team had evacuated 2,400 people. Heavy rains along the northern coast of the Black Sea last week also forced Russia to evacuate 1,500 people.