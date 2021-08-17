Dry fruits become costlier in Jammu as imports from Afghanistan disrupted

Imports from Afghanistan have been hampered since the Taliban took control of the nation, resulting in an increase in the price of dry fruits in Jammu.

Imports from Afghanistan have been hampered for the previous 15-20 days, according to Jyoti Gupta, President of the Dry Fruits Retailer Association in Jammu. ‘It is very difficult to explain to customers the reason for the prices increasing up to Rs 250 per kilogram within 10 days. But we are helpless. To avoid any trouble with the customers, I have revised the rate list according to the situation,’ Gupta stated.

He went on to say that demand for dried fruits is particularly strong during the Christmas season, as well as owing to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. ‘We import many things like almonds, figs, apricots, pistachio, cumin from Afghanistan. The demand for figs is especially high due to the pandemic, as it is said to increase immunity. But now with the halt in the import, the prices have increased,’ Gupta said.

Afghan almonds, figs, apricots and raisins costs have risen by Rs 200 per kilogramme, while pistachio prices have risen by Rs 250 per kilogramme.

Customers, however, expressed their dissatisfaction and stated that it will impair their dry fruit intake.

‘The prices have almost doubled within a week. It is out of the budget of a common buyer,’ said Swami Gupta, a customer.

The Afghan government had crumbled earlier on Sunday, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban seizing control of Kabul, the main city.