Pakistan: Hundreds throw woman in the air, tear clothes

Lahore: A case was filed against hundreds of unidentified individuals on Tuesday for assaulting and robbing a female TikToker and her companions at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The complaint reported by Dawn states that she and her six companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan when about 300 to 400 people ‘attacked us’. She and her companions made a lot of effort to escape. In response to the situation, the guard opened the park’s gate to the enclosure around Minar-e-Pakistan, the FIR said. ‘However, the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air,’ she said.

She also stated that her companions were assaulted. One of her companions’ mobile phone, identity card, and Rs 15,000 were among the items confiscated during the struggle. ‘The unidentified persons assaulted us violently,’ the complainant added.

The FIR was registered under Sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The video of the incident was circulating on social media with citizens expressing their anger over the actions of the men in the video. In the wake of recent murders in Pakistan, there has been a renewed focus on violence against women.

A video went viral on social media recently showing six men harassing a couple in Islamabad. They held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to strip, and then beat them. Moreover, they verbally and physically abused the couple.