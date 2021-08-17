State revises Covid guidelines; parks, beaches open for longer hours

Mumbai: In its latest guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed beaches, seafronts and parks to stay open for longer hours from 6 am to 10 pm. BMC’s new guidelines became effective on August 15. They used to be open for three hours, from 6am to 9am, until now.

In April, the BMC issued restrictions on opening up parks and beaches to manage the crowding of people, as the Covid cases grew. Since the number of cases in the city has declined, BMC has decided to keep these locations open longer. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 267 new Covid cases and 4 deaths.

Read also: 34-year-old man dies as flying peacock hits Royal Enfield bullet

Congress Corporator from Bandra (west), Asif Zakaria, said this is a step in the right direction. ‘Citizens prefer outings as they have been home during the lockdown. The BMC has opened up these places slowly, but this move is in the right direction. It especially helps senior citizens who want to go out in the evenings.’

‘After coming back from work I had a routine of going out for a walk. During the Mumbai lockdown, we were not allowed to walk near the seafronts but on the other side of the roads. People were still out and walking but in a smaller space which didn’t make any sense. I am happy that these spaces places are finally open for citizens,’ said a Colaba resident, Arif Sayed.