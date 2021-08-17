34-year-old man dies as flying peacock hits Royal Enfield bullet

Thrissur: Indian roads are notorious for surprises and have one of the highest rates of road accidents and deaths per year. In a recent development, a 34-year-old man died and his wife was injured after he lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the road when a flying peacock hit him near here on Monday (August 16), police said.

Pramosh, identified as the deceased, was going to the Thrissur railway station to drop off his wife when a bird flew from a nearby paddy field and struck him as it crossed the road. Having lost control of his two-wheeler, Pramosh and his wife fell on the road.

Although he was rushed to a hospital in a car, police said he could not be saved. His wife is in a hospital here. Six months ago, the couple got married, they said.

The peacock also died, and the carcass was removed from the road by forest officials. The police have registered a case.