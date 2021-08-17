‘Was the only bad actor in the team’: Dharmendra on 46 years of ‘Sholay’

Bollywood actor Dharmendra reacted to a tweet by director Ramesh Sippy after their film ‘Sholay’ completed 46 years on Sunday. The film had a rough start when it was released in 1975 but eventually became a cult classic.

‘#Sholay completes 46 years today. Time has flown by so quickly. 46 years of unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast and the entire team,’ Ramesh tweeted on Sunday, along with tagging Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Javed Akhtar and congratulated them on their collaborative effort. He also used hashtags to pay tribute to the late Jagdeep, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan and also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s shoot.

Reacting to the image, Dharmendra wrote: ‘Ramesh, congratulations captain on the completion of 46 years of Sholay. It is you, Ramesh, who made Sholay, ‘Shakaar-e-Aazam’. Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor amongst your talented team of great artists. To me, it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam way.’

A fan replied in Hindi in response to the actor addressing himself as such: ‘You a bad actor? In that case, who would have played Veeru? No one could have done justice to that character other than you. You may have had a desire to play Thakur’s character, but you played Veeru to perfection. You were an essential part of Sholay.’