‘We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary’: US President Joe Biden

New York: US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.

‘We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary’, said the US President.

The US President also justified his decision to pull out US forces from Afghanistan. ‘I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building’, said Biden.

Also Read: 77 killed in flash floods

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump launched severe criticism against Biden over the situation in Afghanistan. ‘It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he allowed to happen in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Covid, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy’, said Trump in a statement.