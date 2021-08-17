Woman gang-raped, husband thrashed on pretext of providing job

Chhattisgarh: Three men were detained in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, after reportedly gang-raping a woman and assaulting her husband.

According to reports, the three suspects have been identified as Rajesh, Mukesh and Santosh Beldaar. The incident occurred on August 12 in the Khamtarai region, when a couple from Janjgir in the Janjgir-Champa district travelled to Raipur in search of work.

After hours of looking for work, the couple came to a halt outside a shrine to relax. The next day, they decided to restart their search for employment. They were approached by the three accused during their night stopover, who came by and struck up a ‘casual conversation’ with the pair.

The three defendants were drunk. They offered the woman’s husband a job and drove him to a remote location in a car. They beat him, took his phone and then abandoned him.

They then returned to the woman’s waiting place and informed her that her husband had called. When she came along, the three defendants reportedly brought her to a secluded spot and raped her. During the alleged sexual assault, they gagged her mouth.

Later, the three accused left her off near the shrine and escaped. The woman then went to the neighbouring Khamtarai police station and reported the incident.

Also Read: Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old after giving drugs in 1965

Meanwhile, her husband returned to the temple area but was unable to locate his wife. He then reached the same police station, where he found his wife seated. The couple filed a complaint against the three suspects, who were later apprehended.