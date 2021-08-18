BMC opens Mumbai’s first EV charging station

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, the environment minister in Maharashtra, opened an electric vehicle charging station in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Tuesday and said EVs are needed now.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the facility, which can charge seven electric vehicles simultaneously, is the first of its kind in the state. As per the release, Mr Thackeray directed the civic body to set up more charging facilities for EVs at parking lots under its jurisdiction, since ‘environmental-friendly electric vehicles are the need of the hour.’

Read also: Kerala HC permits 9-year-old girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala temple

‘In areas with a high number of electric vehicles, it is necessary to give priority to start charging stations. In this regard, a detailed survey should be conducted and charging stations should be made available in more and more parking lots,’ he said.

The newly set up station will offer parking and charging facilities 24 hours a day, according to a press release. At the station, seven chargers are available, with four of them being fast chargers that can charge an EV in 1 to 1.5 hours. The three slow chargers can charge a vehicle in six hours, the release said. It stated that Rs 15 would be collected per unit for charging vehicles.