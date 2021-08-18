Kerala HC permits 9-year-old girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala temple

Kochi: On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court allowed a minor girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala for ‘darshan’. The court granted permission based on a similar order it passed in April this year and the state government order of August 4, which says that children can accompany vaccinated individuals for all activities.

This order came in response to a petition filed by the 9-year-old girl seeking permission to go to Sabarimala with her father on August 23.

According to the lawyer representing the minor, she wants to visit Sabarimala before she turns 10 as she might not be able to visit the shrine for over four decades after that. ‘We are of the considered opinion that an interim order can be issued permitting the petitioner to accompany her father to Sabarimala for darshan on August 23,’ the high court said after hearing the case.