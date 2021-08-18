Fake online shopping racket; over 10,000 people duped

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s cyber cell recently busted a fake online shopping racket in which over 10,000 people were cheated out of Rs 25 crore. According to police, the gang has been active for the past three years. Vijay Arora is believed to be the gang’s mastermind.

Several fake e-commerce websites were created by Arora allegedly to defraud customers. A search engine optimization technique was allegedly used to accomplish aggressive digital marketing of his websites.

These fake websites used to target people searching for electronic gadgets and clothes, according to Cyber Cell. The victims were told they would get items at a discount. The customers had to make online payments and were sent low-quality products.

The matter came to light when multiple people complained of cheating to police. Apparently the complainants ordered a tablet from www.bookmytab.com but never received anything and did not get their money back. The cyber cell investigated the matter and discovered that these people had been cheated by a well-organized gang. Police raided Vijay Arora’s home and seized poor quality products during their investigation. Later, police discovered people promoting fake websites and arrested them.