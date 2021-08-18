IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra on Aug 18, issues orange alert

Mumbai: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across Maharashtra on Wednesday, and heavy rainfall in some areas. The weather department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ due to heavy rains today.

It is also important to note that the fresh spell of rain is forecast to be brief and is unlikely to cause any major floods or landslides. Maharashtra is still recovering from the devastating floods that struck the state in July.

Heavy rains are expected over isolated parts of interior Maharashtra, followed by a reduction in rainfall intensity from Thursday onwards, as per the IMD forecast. As a result, an Orange Alert has been issued for three subdivisions of Maharashtra’s interior – Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha. From Thursday onwards, however, no subdivision in the state will be under any kind of warning, indicating improved weather conditions across the state.

Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy over the next three days with moderate to heavy rainfall. Temperatures are expected to hover between 25 and 28°C until Wednesday, according to the regional met centre. Since June 1, 2021, the Santacruz weather station in Mumbai has recorded 2,220 mm of rainfall, which is 541 mm more than normal.