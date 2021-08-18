Facebook sends notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking to remove post ‘expeditiously’

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Facebook sent a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding a video posted on Instagram in which the identity of the parents of a minor victim had been revealed.

The notice accessed by ANI stated, ‘According to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)’s August 10, 2021 notice post you (Rahul Gandhi) uploaded through your Instagram account. It is unlawful under section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 288A of the Indian penal code (IPC) in accordance with NCPCR as notice, you are requested to remove this post expeditiously.’

Facebook requested exemption from appearing in person and the NCPCR granted it, but the apex child rights body will issue an order on this.

Read also: State govt crosses 6 crore mark in Covid vaccination

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, ‘Facebook has given us a reply. It stated that they have issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi and have asked to remove the post immediately.’ ‘After seeing every aspect such as the IT Act, POCSO, Juvenile Justice and CPCR, NCPCR will issue an order in a maximum time period of two days,’ said Kanoongo.

The apex child rights body had previously contacted Twitter, asking it to take action against him for posting it. Twitter had earlier temporarily locked Rahul Gandhi’s account. Having stated this, Rahul Gandhi alleged the microblogging sites is a ‘biased platform’ and follows the government’s instructions.

In southwest Delhi, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three crematorium employees on August 1. Police have filed a case against four accused based on the statement of the minor’s mother, who alleges that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday. Currently, the matter is under active consideration.