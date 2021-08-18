State govt crosses 6 crore mark in Covid vaccination

Lucknow: UP’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage passed a major milestone on Tuesday, with the health department administering more than six crore doses. The state of Uttar Pradesh is the only one to reach this milestone. Uttar Pradesh proved it is the best state when it comes to inoculations by administering over six crore.

The state reached a landmark on vaccination on August 17 in the afternoon. Over 5,07,22,629 people have received their first doses and over 94,27,421 have received their full vaccinations, so far.

Covid-19 was administered to over 23.67 lakh people in a single day, the second highest number so far. An earlier record was set, with 29.52 lakh doses being given in UP on August 3. In Uttar Pradesh, more than five crore people have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, ranks last with 5.01 crore doses delivered so far. As of today, 3.82 crore people have been vaccinated in Rajasthan, 3.46 crore in West Bengal, 2.71 crore in Tamil Nadu and only 2.46 crore in Kerala.

As an integral element of Uttar Pradesh’s comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, aggressive vaccination is a key component, along with T3 and appropriate behavior as outlined in COVID. As a result of the state-wide launch of the cluster model for the Covid-19 vaccination drive, crucial roadblocks such as transport and the digital divide have been eliminated. To ensure that no one is left out of this massive vaccination campaign, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to make sure everyone receives their doses hassle-free.