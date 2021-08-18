British Airways announces additional flights from Indian cities

Mumbai: British Airways announced additional flights from Indian cities to London. The announcement came as the British government moved India to an amber list.

‘British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad providing convenient options for customers wanting to travel to London, Heathrow’, British Airways said in a statement.

Also Read: Gulf country extends validity of visas of stranded residents

‘To help customers navigate the changing entry requirement and facilitate a seamless journey, they can choose to download the VeriFLY app before departing to London. The digital health app allows customers to combine their travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place and confirms their eligibility with a few simple steps’, the statement added.