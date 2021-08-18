Engagement rumours between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal denied by Katrina’s team

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif’s team has denied that she is engaged to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. An article appeared on the Internet, earlier today, about their relationship going to the next level. According to the reports, the couple will have a roka ceremony shortly, followed by an engagement. As fans of both actors began to react to the news, Katrina’s team clarified that the reports were false.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, recently, revealed on Zoom’s By Invite Only that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship is true. The news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s engagement was all over social media today (August 18). However, her team clarifies that the rumors are not true.

On the sets of a talk show, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal met for the first time. The two started dating after meeting a couple of times, according to reports. On several occasions, they were seen together. They were recently spotted together at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah. After the film, however, they did not step out together. Vicky left the theater first, while Katrina waited for her sister Isabella Kaif before leaving.

Vicky Kaushal will next appear in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. Aditya worked with the actor in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which won a National Award. In addition to this, Vicky is currently in the middle of filming Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr. Lele.