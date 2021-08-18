Former Haryana CM attends Class X English exam

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo sits for his Class X compartment examination in English of the Haryana Board of School Education at Sirsa.

86-year-old Chautala, who was convicted in the JBT recruitment scam by the CBI court and sentenced to 10 years in jail, has used his jail time to complete his matriculation. He missed his English exam, for which he will now take a compartment exam.

As Chautala is injured, he will have another person write his paper. ‘Former CM had a fracture in his hand, so he requested for a writer, and he was allowed as per provisions of the education board,’ BSEH secretary Hitender Kumar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Following his matriculation, Chautala appeared for the senior secondary examination of the Bhiwani education board open examination system for Class XII. His results were announced on August 5, but the board withheld his results since he had not taken the mandatory language examination (English).