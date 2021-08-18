IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for moderate rain

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in New Delhi on Friday. IMD also predicted moderate to isolated heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi between August 19 and August 23.

IMD said that the national capital, Delhi and the adjoining regions in northwest India had entered a ‘break monsoon” phase’, the second this season, on August 10. Delhi received just 63.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm so far this month. Weather experts said good rainfall in the last 10 days of the month is expected to cover the precipitation deficit in the capital.

Normally, the capital gauges 247.7mm rainfall in August. The IMD had earlier predicted normal rainfall for Delhi this month. Delhi gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141% above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever. In June, Delhi gauged 605.1 mm rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, against the normal of 433.2 mm.