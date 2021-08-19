Afghanistan-Taliban crisis: Taliban open fire on crowd during Independence Day celebrations, kills two

According to Al Jazeera, at least two people were killed on Thursday by Taliban fighters who fired on people waving national flags at a rally to mark Independence Day in Asadabad. The violence left at least eight people wounded.

In celebration of Afghanistan’s Independence Day earlier today, the Taliban declared it had beaten ‘the arrogant power of the world’- the United States. Afghanistan celebrates Independence Day in commemoration of the 1919 treaty that ended British rule over the central Asian nation, according to the Associated Press.

Read more: 19 months in Saudi prison for posting a Facebook status: Man returns to his family

In the meantime, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent further bloodshed. He however denied claims by his country’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from the government. In a video posted on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, Ghani confirmed that he was in the United Arab Emirates.