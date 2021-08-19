Army jawan martyred, one terrorist killed in encounter

Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan was martyred and a terrorist has also been killed in an encounter in the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants. The search operation later turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated. The operation is currently underway.

‘One JCO of the Rashtriya Rifles had suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. The JCO was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but he succumbed to the injuries’, said Lt Col Devender Anand, Defence Public Relations Officer.

Earlier on August 6, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were shot down by police in the same area.