Boat capsizes in river Ganga, 3 drown

Malda: An official said three brothers drowned when a small country boat capsized in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday.

According to the official four persons, including the three brothers and their cousin, were travelling in the small boat on Wednesday afternoon to cut jute near the Ganga River when it capsized in the middle of the river.

Kartik Mandal (25) swam safely to land, but his three brothers, Subrata Mandal (18), Satyajit Mandal (22) and Satyaban Mandal (20) went missing. Subrata and Satyajit’s bodies were found on Thursday morning, Block Development Officer (BDO) Kaliachak, Mamum Akhtar said. Satyaban’s body was found in the afternoon, according to the BDO.

According to Uday Mandal, Pradhan of the local Krishnapur gram panchayat, all three brothers reside in the Arjun Mandal Para area of Baishnabnagar police station.