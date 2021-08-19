Jharkhand BJP leader’s aide booked for allegedly raping domestic help

Sunil Tiwari, an assistant to Bharatiya Janata Party politician Babulal Marandi, was charged for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic worker last year, according to the First Information Report filed in the case.

The woman accused Tiwari of raping her in March 2020 and the case was filed in Ranchi on her allegation.

Ranchi Police Superintendent Sourabh said he would remark on the matter later as he was busy. Surendra Jha, the senior police superintendent, did not return calls seeking comment.

Tiwari, who has filed a writ suit against chief minister Hemant Soren, accused the administration of framing him. ‘I have filed a writ petition in Supreme Court in the rape allegation against chief minister Hemant Soren by a Mumbai girl, seeking a CBI investigation in the incident. The case is to come up for hearing on August 23. The case against me is a result of that. I had written to the chief secretary, home secretary, Ranchi police as well as government of India on June 19 seeking protection. I clearly mentioned in the letter that I was getting threats from different quarters not to pursue the case,’ Tiwari said.

Also Read: CM Jagan-led govt failed to maintain law and order: AP BJP leader

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said the government will take appropriate legal measures. ‘The girl (domestic help) has filed a police complaint. The concerned authorities would do an adequate investigation and act accordingly,’ said JMM spokesman Manoj Pandey.