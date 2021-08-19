Man arrested for Facebook post in Saudi, returns to India after 20 months

Bengaluru: An Indian man who was jailed for 20 months in Saudi Arabia for blasphemy and posting derogatory messages about Mecca and the king of Saudi Arabia on Facebook returned to his country.

Harish Bangera, who was arrested on December 20, 2019, was received by his wife Sumana, daughter Hanishka, and friends at the Bengaluru international airport and later made his way to Kundapur in Udupi.

Welcome Back dear Harish Bangera, We are always with you. Thank you so much Sri @DrSJaishankar Sir & Sri @VMBJP Ji. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/PFuv3mgMJ9 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 18, 2021

Sumana Bangera, wife of Mr. Bangera and an Anganwadi teacher, thanked all those who aided her in bringing her husband back. Also, she hopes that her husband will not go back to Saudi Arabia, and she is looking for help to lead the future. After giving birth, Sumana said she faced a trying time. ‘I gave up my job after my daughter’s birth but had to lead the family following Harish’s arrest, so I resumed job. I feel more confident now that my husband is back home,’ she said.

He last visited his home in 2019 after working almost six years in Saudi Arabia. He is a resident of Goyadibettu in Beejadi village, Kundapur and worked as an air-conditioning technician for a company in Dammam and was arrested for posting a derogatory post on Facebook against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and the community.

According to the Udupi district police, two men were arrested last year for hacking into the social media account of Mr. Harish. Using the details of the investigation, Mr. Bangera’s family was able to get him released.