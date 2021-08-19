‘No one is safe until all of us are safe’: EAM Jaishankar draws parallels between Covid & terrorism at the UNSC

New Delhi: It’s true of Covid as it’s true of terrorism – no one is safe until we are all safe, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said on Thursday. He noted that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, adding that the world should never compromise with the evil of terrorism.

Jaishankar said terrorism must be condemned in all its forms and manifestations in his remarks to the UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security posed by terrorist acts. ‘No matter what the motivations, there can be no justification. India has had more than its fair share of challenges and casualties. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. It must not compromise with this evil,’ Jaishankar said to the UN Security Council.

Taking a subtle dig at Pakistan, Jaishankar said: ‘We should denounce state hospitality extended to those with innocents’ blood on their hands’. According to him, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become even more active in the immediate vicinity of India and is continually looking to expand its footprint. Jaishankar added, ‘The increasing activities of Haqqani Network justifies the growing anxiety. Whether in Afghanistan or India, LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba] and JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammed] continue to operate with impunity and encouragement’.

EAM Jaishankar said the events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally heightened global concerns about the implications for regional and international security. In a clear reference to China, EAM Jaishankar told the UNSC that countries should not place ‘blocks and holds’ on requests to designate terrorists without a valid reason. Radicalization of vulnerable youth by systematic online propaganda campaigns remains a serious concern, Jaishankar said, referring to terror recruitment. He added, ‘ISIS is now more successful at mobilizing financial resources. Rewards for killings are now paid in bitcoins’.

Read more: ‘Land of Lions’; The only province that didn’t surrender to the Taliban

Ahead of the fourth International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the minister echoed the sentiments of the UN Security Council that next month will mark 20 years since the 9/11 tragedy. During India’s presidency of the UN Security Council in August, important discussions took place on maritime coordination, border security and peacekeeping operations, among other important issues.