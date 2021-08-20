Bus rams into tractor on Yamuna Expressway, 30 injured

A Noida-bound double-decker bus slammed into a brick-laden tractor on the Yamuna Expressway on Mathura on Thursday, injuring over 30 people, police said.

While the injured were given first aid, Dr. Kaushik Bhattacharya of the Naujheel Community Health Centre reported that 12 of them were sent to the district hospital for treatment since their condition was critical.

Also Read: Fire Services official beaten; Delhi Police constable booked and suspended

The collision was so severe that a portion of the bus slammed into the tractor. According to authorities, the injured were quickly removed from the bus and brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The passage of traffic on one side of the road was halted for a period of time. The flow of vehicles was resumed once the bricks that had been strewn over the road were removed, authorities said.