Cricketer Sandeep Sharma marries longtime girlfriend Tasha Sathwick

Sandeep Sharma, the India and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler has married his long-term lover Tasha Sathwick. She is a jewelry designer by profession. The Sun Risers Hyderabad franchise congratulated the couple on Twitter.

The SRH’s official account tweeted their congratulations to the newlyweds, along with a photo of them. ‘A special addition to the #SRHFamily. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Sharma to a lifelong partnership! #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy,’ read the tweet.

A special addition to the #SRHFamily.? Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma ?? ? to a lifelong partnership!#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/gQcLsX9nIL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 20, 2021

Sharma is dressed traditionally in white attire, while his wife is dressed in an orange saree with jewels to complete her outfit. Both of them have posed for the photo, which has a wedding-themed background.

In 2018, the pair exchanged rings, which Sharma revealed to his followers through a social media post. The pair frequently shares photos of themselves on social media.

Sandeep Sharma began his cricketing journey from a government school in Patiala. He’s been a part of the Indian Premier League since 2013 and has appeared in 95 games thus far. Sharma was first spotted in 2007 by Munish Bali, the current coach of the Punjab Ranji squad. He signed his first IPL deal with KXIP in 2013 and eventually joined the SRH and began playing for them.

Sharma wore the Indian blues after his economical and excellent bowling in the IPL 2015. He made his debut against Zimbabwe on July 17, 2015, in a T20 international. Sharma has taken 110 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8 in 95 IPL matches.

Last year, he became only the sixth Indian fast bowler to achieve the 100-wicket mark in the Indian Premier League. Sharma has been a key member of the Sun Risers Hyderabad team. Whenever he’s had the chance, he’s always come through for the squad at the most crucial times. Sharma has guided the team to victory on several occasions by picking up important wickets.