IMD predicts rainfall in these states for next two days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in northwest India, central and north Peninsular India during the next two days.

The national weather agency said that Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall till August 23. West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, and east Rajasthan will get scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during August 20 to 23. Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh will witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till August 21. The rainfall is very likely to decrease thereafter over above areas.

IMD also said that there would be a continuation of rainfall over the northeast. There would be decrease in intensity on Friday and Saturday over the region and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. It is likely to increase with isolated heavy rainfall over the above regions from August 22.