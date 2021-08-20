Musk introduces humanoid robot Tesla Bot with artificial intelligence

The Tesla CEO has announced that the company is developing a humanoid robot called ‘Tesla Bot’ that uses artificial intelligence and will launch the prototype in 2022. Tesla’s Autopilot has been the subject of a preliminary investigation by US safety officials after 11 crashes involving the driver assistance system have been identified.

At Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, which stands about five feet eight inches tall, will be able to do tasks such as attaching bolts to cars with a wrench or picking up groceries from stores. ‘The robot would have profound implications for the economy,’ Musk said, addressing the labor shortage. The machine should not be ‘super-expensive’, according to him.

Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ advanced driver assistant system is being criticized for its safety and capability as AI Day approaches. At the event on Thursday, Tesla also revealed chips it designed in-house for its high-speed computer, Dojo, which will help develop its automated driving system. Dojo will be operational by the end of next year, Musk said. A new version of the self-driving computer for Tesla’s Cybertruck will be available in ‘about a year or so’. Several years ago, Musk asked Tesla engineers ‘to design a superfast training computer and that’s how we started Project Dojo’, Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan said at the AI Day event.

Musk has had a history of skirmishes with regulators, but the controversies have had little effect on Tesla’s success in the last year and a half as the company has met all its production targets. While other electric car startups like Lordstown Motors and Nikola have failed, Musk’s achievement of building Tesla into a pacesetter in the electric car market stands out as a success. Musk, on the other hand, has faced criticism for violating or pushing the rules on everything from his use of social media to discuss Tesla’s operations to his response to health protocols required by local authorities near the California plant.