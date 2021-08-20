One terrorist killed in an encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist in an encounter in Pampore area in Awantipora in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Two terrorists were believed to trapped in the area. The operation is currently underway.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants. The search operation later turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

‘#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow’, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Thursday, an Army jawan was martyred and a terrorist has also been killed in an encounter in the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district. Earlier on August 6, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were shot down by police in the same area.