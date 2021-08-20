Security forces seizes foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 crore

Aizawl: Assam Rifles seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 6.52 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district. After getting an input, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles launched an operation in the Kelkang-Khaungleng road and seized 500 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes. Three persons were also arrested in this relation.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai district for further legal proceedings.

Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, the Director General of Assam Rifles had earlier revealed that the para military force had seized over Rs 1,600 crore worth of illegally traded goods in the northeastern states in India since 2020.These goods were smuggled from Myanmar.

‘The force in the year 2020 seized Rs 857 crore of illegally traded goods and in 2021, it has already seized illegal goods worth Rs 746 crore approx. These seizures are inspite of the ongoing trade which is alarming and overwhelming, detrimental to national development and India’s Act East Policy’, said Pradeep Chandran Nair while addressing an event organised by industry chamber FICCI.