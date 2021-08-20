‘Usko neecha dikhake what are you achieving’: Vishal Dadlani defends ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ singer

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has posted a video supporting viral star Sahdev Dirdo. After an old video of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ was found, the 10-year-old kid became viral. The social media success of the song inspired rapper Badshah to collaborate with him on a single.

However, not everyone is thrilled with the young boy, with many claiming that he lacks genuine vocal ability. People who criticize one another and glorify one over the other are being called out by Vishal in the recent video he shared on Instagram on Thursday.

‘Over the last few days, I have seen a lot of videos that ‘this kid should have been more famous, how well he sings. Why is that Bachpan Ka Pyar boy getting so much fame?’ What I want to say is that both of them are kids. Is it necessary to compare them? One might sing very well, other less so. But one’s song got really popular. Does that mean we have to put one guy down to pull the other one up?’ Vishal can be heard saying in the video.

He further stated: ‘It’s a f**ked up mentality. It really is. Can’t they both be good? In their own ways. One entertained us a lot, the other is very talented. Can’t it be so? The f**k kind of world are you people living in? It’s just a kid. Usko neecha dikhake aap log kya karre ho? What are you achieving? Don’t do that man. It’s not nice.’

Recently, Sahdev Dirdo appeared as a guest on Indian Idol, where Vishal is a judge. The video that went viral was shot at Sahdev’s school in 2019. His teacher filmed him as he sang the song, cracking up those around him.